Editor: The Today’s News Herald informed their readers that, as usual, the local property taxes will be increased, but at the same rate. Has this all been created to compensate for the huge raise given to the City Manager- on top of his already six figure salary? If so, these people receive, in one package, an amount half the workers in this city do not earn in an entire year.
This type of largesse, done in a moment, with no explanation or previous notification to the general public is totally under the table and secretive, as well as quite possibly illegal, for a public run organization and entity.
Without investigation or audit, all council members should consider resigning their office long before election time.
Anthony Gambino Jr.
Lake Havasu City
