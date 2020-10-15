Editor: The commissar of the local Democrat part had an awakening of mental distortion and decided to expostulate all the pseudo virtues of the Democrat, there are none. Mr. Tunnel has been very quiet for a long, long time. He is in all probability, I think, mortified by what his party is, or has become. A true Marxist regime in a vertical expansion with the intent of total and complete destruction of America.
Example one: Mr. Biden. He came into office in 1972, has never authored or addressed a bill or any legislation, he did however plagiarize an article from a British author as his own. David Axelrod has said that Biden is the best they have. I would sure like to see the worst. The man has done virtually nothing for 48 years in office. However, he seems to be very astute at coercion, corruption, quid pro quo. Remember that he arranged to obtain $83,000 per month for his son Hunter who failed at everything including being removed from the U.S. Navy. Joe Biden extorted a deal from Ukraine Oil to indicate that his son was somehow in the oil industry even though he knows nothing about the business.
Example number two: Joe Biden’s wealth. The man has $500 million dollars, unbelievable. Statistic from Judicial Watch. You do not acquire that type of fortune by doing absolutely zero in public office. It has to be all under the table back room corruption. Surf the internet, there is a lot more information about the Biden Fortune. Many articles, good and bad, about a lifetime of dirty politics and lining his pockets only to become very wealthy at the expense of the American People. His real success has been Obama’s boot licker and toadie. But that is another story.
Meanwhile, Example number three: Biden’s Desires. If elected, this man is going to raise taxes beyond belief. Confiscate all firearms by the U.S. Military. In the Today News-Herald, last week, there was in the month of May, the purchases of 3.3 million firearms in the U.S., and 3.9 million in the month of June. There are over 800 million firearms in America, owned legally as private property by the American Citizens. The current civil unrest in cities that are governed by the democratic regime are all violent sewers which are totally leftist Marxists intent on the destruction of America with the financial help from George Soros, Communist China, candidate Mark Kelly who whines and snivels about the disability from a shooting several years ago of his wife just to get into office to confiscate all firearms as would Biden. Mark Kelly enjoys generous income from Communist China’s Business interests. Are you not upholding your military promise to protect and serve the Constitution, I think not. The first thing out of your mouth is self-inflation of your own ego and then, “gun control,” real Democrat/Marxist thinking.
There are three items that dearly need what other countries have that we need in desperation.
Term limits to all politicians, period. No more lifers.
End tenure in all schools and universities. Educate, not indoctrination.
Anthony Gambino
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.