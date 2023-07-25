Editor: Response to Today’s News-Herald “Update underway on statewide plan for EV charging stations.” This federal program is called “NEVI” National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure.

It provides $76 million for EV charging stations for Arizona highways. ADOT should use this drop in the bucket funding, but anyone that’s driven to Kingman, and even worse to, Flagstaff, have navigated the bomb cratered and truck rutted Interstate 40. I drove this same route in 1970 when it was a two lane highway called Route 66. It was safe, comfortable and a pleasure to drive. Now we have a bi-directional four lane asphalted piece of garbage that connects us to our neighbors in California and New Mexico. Go figure, even the stretch of California I-40 is better than ours.

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

