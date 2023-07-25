Editor: Response to Today’s News-Herald “Update underway on statewide plan for EV charging stations.” This federal program is called “NEVI” National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure.
It provides $76 million for EV charging stations for Arizona highways. ADOT should use this drop in the bucket funding, but anyone that’s driven to Kingman, and even worse to, Flagstaff, have navigated the bomb cratered and truck rutted Interstate 40. I drove this same route in 1970 when it was a two lane highway called Route 66. It was safe, comfortable and a pleasure to drive. Now we have a bi-directional four lane asphalted piece of garbage that connects us to our neighbors in California and New Mexico. Go figure, even the stretch of California I-40 is better than ours.
As an Arizonan, I’m ashamed that ADOT and our state legislators put our state and federal “GAS” tax to such miserable and untimely use. Maybe, just maybe, our state legislators could focus on our roads and quit wasting time, money and future cost of hand counting voting ballots. Myself and virtually every driver on Arizona I-40 risk vehicle damage and personal safety dodging these vehicle swallowing potholes.
One percent of the nations vehicles are EV and 99% are the real world vehicles that pay for the new roads and maintenance we need today through gas tax. How about this novel idea.
The small heads at ADOT and our small head legislators come up with a big head solution to our present road infrastructure needs.
Yes, electric vehicles are the wave of the future, although probably not for me in my lifetime. State of Arizona, please fix our roads now for both my gas taxed guzzler and hopefully future fuel taxed EV’s.
