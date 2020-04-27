Editor: As a resident of Lake Havasu City, I’m aghast at the inept city-sponsored fiasco my friend and I experienced at the city financed and resident tax supported boat ramp at Site Six. We were overwhelmed by the swarms from California with their hordes of family and friends, vehicles and boats.
Not withstanding the covid-19 pandemic and the California mandated stay at home order by their Governor, we were denied access to our boat ramp because it was allowed to fill with over ten times it’s capacity with boats, vehicles and their oversized trailers.
We were well aware of the closures at the State Parks because they were full to capacity. The poor souls who drove hours for they’re recreational boating fix had there hoped dashed at the entrance to our state parks. Their only alternative was to try and access our city boat ramp. Or go home. Come one come all! To there relief and to City residents disbelief. They’re hopes were realized.
They found the only ramp that is so poorly managed that they could do what ever their hearts desired with no accountability. I’m sure these boaters are thanking the residents of Lake Havasu City!
We are night fisherman and thought the California madness would be over by the time we would launch. Boy were we wrong! Site six is not designed for the under powered vehicles and inexperienced operators of the weekend warriors that come here from California.
As local residents we understand the hazards for launching a boat at site six. Capacity for parking, slope, depth and slick concrete at the ramp.
We ventured onto the islands only entrance and exit point at 7 p.m. and almost immediately found ourselves stuck in a maze of frenzied Californians trying to retrieve their boats with no ability to turn around. Finally, At 10 p.m. with hunger pains, full bladders and bad feeling for our neighbors to the West. We were able leave the chaos.
Would the City of Lake Havasu and its council members like a little positive public perception? Please take responsibility for your constituents and do what’s right for our city.
Close the Site Six boat ramp to all non-Arizona registered water craft! It would only take an inexpensive sign explaining access privileges and fine notification for non compliance.
Let the residents of Lake Havasu City that pay for this ramp and understand its capabilities use it for they’re enjoyment. The State of Arizona and when the State of California chooses to, can manage the influx of boaters to our shared Lake.
Antonio Martinez
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.