Editor: Growing up in Nebraska I was amazed by the flocks of water fowl that migrated overhead on their annual flights to warmer climates. They landed by the millions in every lake and pond.
Unfortunately, at times the flocks would congregate in such large numbers in one lake that avian flu would kill them by the thousands. These mindless birds had no clue why they were dying and continued to flock together with no concern for one another. They had no intelligent leadership and continued to group together at their peril. I’m again amazed after all these years and in the middle of a desert by the migration of immense flocks of water birds to Lake Havasu. They are not mindless birds, but supposedly intelligent human beings that should know what they are doing to themselves and to the residents of Lake Havasu. Unlike Independence Days of the past. I’m not looking forward to this weekend of boating. Or in fact, any weekend in the foreseeable future.
The unstoppable flocks are coming from the west with no end in sight. But we as Arizonans are intelligent and we can limit our exposure. As this pandemic ravages our community and state we need leadership. Closest to the threat our city and county officials should provide safety for all residents. Sadly, our State officials are as clueless to our unique needs as always. By simply limiting the migration of water bird’s from the West would go a long way in protecting Mohave County and all of Arizona. I truly look forward to the day when we can welcome with open arms the amazing sight of immigrating flocks of water birds from the West. But please, not before we get control of our present health risk.
Antonio Martinez
Lake Havasu City
