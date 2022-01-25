Editor: What happened to the decades old Arizona Contact Point State Park? Oh yes, the name was changed by a cartel, including the Arizona State Parks department, City of Lake Havasu and a startup recreational concessionaire affiliated with Desert Land Group.
Lake Havasu residents have been waiting patiently and with continued disappointment for the marina and boat ramp to open since the inception of the agreement and signage with all parties listed above in 2015.
Between the contract signing and today, Contact Point State Park’s name was changed to Riviera State Park with the full blessing of the Arizona State Parks Department. I might be jaded about the reasons why this name change occurred, but I can only conclude that this happened because of the promotional marketing needs spearheaded by Desert Land Groups project referred to as the Riviera Housing Development.
In addition to the above issues, the continuing saga of why an Arizona State Park Pass will not be accepted by the concessionaire is continuing to upset citizens of Arizona. Why was there not public comment meetings held prior to the contract signed in 2015 and to date? The News-Herald has published several articles about the concerns of residents about using State Park Pass’s at the marina and public comment hearing to be sponsored by the state. Guess what? Hasn’t happened yet, even with published promises made by the state. Why?
My most recent discussion with the Arizona State Parks Western Regional Manager has enlightened me, but with extreme disappointment. The state will lease the property for the marina to the concessionaire. Name it what they wish, set their own rates for access, and Rivera State Park will revert back to Contact State Park. With Respect: Thank you Arizona State Parks for your mismanagement.
Antonio Martinez
Lake Havasu City
