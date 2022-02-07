Editor: Countless American veterans are being forced into taking conventional refinance loans at higher interest rates than are available from a VA backed Refinance loan including myself. A VA loan is a veteran’s rightful benefit!
Mortgage lenders are requiring veterans who own their homes free and clear to have a first lien on their home. Why? I don’t know. This one requirement discriminates against veterans that worked their fannies off to pay their mortgage so that when they retire they can access their equity for cash in the event of sudden catastrophes including medical and family emergencies.
A veteran can get a small HELOC and satisfy this requirement. Take out a HELOC but if you do, lenders require a 210 day seasoning of the loan. A seven month time period. How does this solve a veteran’s urgent need to access their equity in their home?
After speaking with VA loan specialists, they said a Mechanics Lien will satisfy the lender for a first lien on property quickly and without seasoning.
Why would a lender approve a loan with a title that has a Mechanics Lien on it that indicates the borrower is a credit risk over a HELOC first lien that indicates the borrower has been vetted and is a good credit risk, but requires seasoning.
This method of obtaining a VA loan (mechanics lien) was not in my best interest and I chose to not take this route. I’m now finalizing a conventional loan with a markedly higher interest rate and closing costs. I can only say (facetiously) thank you VA, mortgage lenders and Ginnie Mae for your support of your United States Veterans.
I will make it my mission to solve this problem for all Veteran’s of the United States of America.
Bankers beware!
Antonio Martinez
Lake Havasu City
