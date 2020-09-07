Editor: While reading Navajo sisters in Sunday’s News-Herald, it occurred to me how cruel it is for parents and loved ones being unable to visit their hospitalized loved ones who are dying of the virus. This needs to stop ASAP. Visitors could suit up and equipment could later be decontaminated for further use. This issue should be demanded across our country.
Art Cotton
Lake Havasu City
