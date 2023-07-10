Editor: Recently Toni Denis of Prescott Arizona Democrat women wrote ramblings about enshrining the ERA in the constitution to which I almost fell from my chair laughing and drop my coffee.
Please tell us, Toni, what rights men have that women don’t have. It’s great you are for equality as we all are. But I don’t see you Democrats fighting for women’s rights in women’s sports which is being taken over by men, I don’t see you marching in countries where women have little to no rights. I do see and hear you yelling for rights you already have here in the USA.
Arthur everything about the demorats is a smoke screen. They will say and do anything for votes and that includes lying through their teeth.
