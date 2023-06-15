Editor: Recently two writers wrote about socialism and how they think it works. We are mot a socialist country we are a pre pay country, I pay my gas tax because I want good roads, I pay my property tax because I want good schools and so forth. Democrats always say look at Sweden but Sweden is not a socialist country either and anyone can Google that. Both letter writers went on to make unfounded claims. One said Trump is a fascist, parroting what liberal media says, but never backs it up with any claims. She mentioned Trump’s business that he kept, which he wasn’t required to give up. It doesn’t fall under the Emoluments Clause and you should really read it before you make such a claim. Obama made millions from book deals while president. Biden threatened to stop money to Ukraine if they didn’t fire someone. That’s on video. Hunter Biden admitted he knew nothing about energy yet got huge financial gains by being put on the board of Burisma because of his dad. Why do Democrats ignore this? Why does Trump hurt your feelings.
Arthur Svott
