Times of crisis have a way of revealing our weak points. It became clear early on in the coronavirus pandemic that nursing resources at all levels were being taxed at unsustainable levels. Communities like Lake Havasu City have had to rely on relatively high-cost travelling nurses to help fill the gap.
We known for some time that we need more skilled medical workers, particularly in nursing fields. The coronavirus has given us a glimpse of what’s to come.
The American Association of Colleges of Nursing says the U.S. is projected to experience a shorted of registered nurses that will only intensify as Baby Boomers age. Considering Lake Havasu City’s older demographics, the effects of the shortage could be especially painful.
Thankfully, it’s a need that’s being addressed at the local level. ASU Havasu announced last week that it plans to create a nursing program this fall. The bachelor’s degree program will have room for 32 students in Havasu.
The goal, according to campus officials, is for some of the students to stay in the area to work, helping to address the shortage at the local level.
That’s exactly what community leaders hoped for when the ASU Havasu campus was being planned about a decade ago. Local educational institutions should be able to identify and quickly respond to community workforce needs, as ASU Havasu has done with its plan for a nursing program.
Importantly, the program is also likely to help build enrollment for a campus where that has been something of a challenge. Growing enrollment ensures that the greater ASU system will keep its Havasu campus open and well funded.
We hope the coronavirus will be a fading memory by the time ASU Havasu’s first classes begin this fall. But the lessons learned from coronavirus will be with us for a long time — and with any luck, the next pandemic will have an army of nurses at the ready.
— Today’s News-Herald
