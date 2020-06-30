Editor: Here we are with this epidemic growing, thanks to the officials who do not want to mandate wearing a mask — even the sheriff does not want to get involved.
This town lets everyone in, using our facilities and what we have to offer with no restrictions. You ignored the holiday for veterans and had a Trump Day instead. It’s all about the money, and that’s why your city has a lot of slums.
For all you Trumpetts not wearing masks, I just want to know how many people did you infect? Was it a family member or a child? Maybe you just don’t care? Maybe it’s your right but it’s my right to want to keep safe.
This reminds me of Jonestown when the master tested his followers with having them drink Kool-Aid to see if they trusted him and so they did, but on the next day he had them drink poison and killed them all. Is that what you’re doing? Are you following your master not to wear a mask, having rallies to infect people?
I hope you will turn around and wear masks to save people and not infect others. Do the right thing!
Aurora Sousa
Lake Havasu City
