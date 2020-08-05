Editor: I have been here for 30 years and I’ve never seen such disrespect for the people who live here. I really believe that the officials must of had sun damage to their brains.
Here is one for the books: In the paper it was said that lake was not closed because it was a form of exercise. If that’s true, then what is a fitness center? What I see at the beach are gatherings of people, drinking and partying with no distancing or masks. It’s all about the money. (The state officials) really do not care about us people; if they did they would mandate masks. By not doing this, they caused small businesses to close.
If you want to make money, why not follow the mayor on masks? I think my followers should protest at all these places that allow no masks. I have been to stores with signs and complained about the people with no masks. Their answer was they can not stop them. So what is the deal here? Why bother? I’ve seen some of those people at the casino and they wore masks. They knew they would not get in without one. That’s what I call caring for their people. Where is your back bone, or are you in someone’s pocket?
Aurora Sousa
Lake Havasu City
