Editor: When are we going to clamp down on unprofessional drivers of 40-ton vehicles that slam into other semis or worse, take private vehicles out. I’m talking about the two-semi-truck accident on I-40? More accidents have happened there on a consistent basis than anywhere else in northern Arizona. I-40 between Kingman and Loves truck stop is death row. When are the authorities going to keep citizens safe by adopting stringent rules of who can get behind the wheel of semi-trucks. Never follow a semi. Never pass a semi unless you can do it fast and quick.
B. Chetkauskas
