Editor: There has been some letters about the gas problem being greed. And the man in the White House has no control. That’s what MSNBC and CNN said. All lies. President Joe Biden wants to shut down all of our life giving gas, coal, and oil. They value humans so little. It’s all about “power.”
The Biden Administration stopped all gas and oil production in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) region of Alaska. They also ended all new federal leases for drilling, and canceled all major new pipelines.
This administration is forcing lending agencies to NOT finance oil and gas drilling and it forced the cancellation of the East Med pipeline, stopping the needed natural gas to Europe.
Biden has turned President Trump’s greatest oil and gas producer in the history of the world, into a pathetic fossil fuel beggar from every Communist country. Old friends won’t answer his phone calls. Also, don’t forget all of the new tax laws. The new rules will lead to double taxation of US companies and put them at a competitive disadvantage. That is what drives all of our jobs to China. Biden has been paid off and our gas is $6. A gallon.
B. Dennis
Lake Havasu City
