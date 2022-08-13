On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to cap off what has been a very good week for President Joe Biden with passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation that is expected to lower prescription drug costs and raise corporate taxes while helping fight rising consumer prices.

But the landmark measure’s most meaningful provisions aren’t really about such short-term concerns at all. The bill provides a broad framework for reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The provisions run the gamut from tax credits to American families who opt for clean energy to billions for factories that build electric vehicles and batteries, and even the creation of a Civilian Climate Corps aimed at putting Americans on the front lines of the fight against global warming. Biden has called it the “single biggest climate investment in U.S. history, by far.” Given the hundreds of billions of dollars, involved that is undoubtedly true. The question is: Do Americans of today appreciate what their offspring will probably understand — how this unlikely political success could prove among the most consequential federal actions of the 21st century?

