On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to cap off what has been a very good week for President Joe Biden with passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation that is expected to lower prescription drug costs and raise corporate taxes while helping fight rising consumer prices.
But the landmark measure’s most meaningful provisions aren’t really about such short-term concerns at all. The bill provides a broad framework for reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The provisions run the gamut from tax credits to American families who opt for clean energy to billions for factories that build electric vehicles and batteries, and even the creation of a Civilian Climate Corps aimed at putting Americans on the front lines of the fight against global warming. Biden has called it the “single biggest climate investment in U.S. history, by far.” Given the hundreds of billions of dollars, involved that is undoubtedly true. The question is: Do Americans of today appreciate what their offspring will probably understand — how this unlikely political success could prove among the most consequential federal actions of the 21st century?
Americans can surely be forgiven for not recognizing the significance of legislation that is, at best, misleadingly titled and has been described in the media primarily in political terms, while Democrats bargained with U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to pass the bill in the U.S. Senate on a 51-50 party-line vote. Add to that the fact that too few Americans are informed on the issue of climate change generally and the disastrous consequences of inaction.
Unfortunately, at the point where the harm done by greenhouse gas emissions is undeniable, when millions have been displaced from coastal communities, when pathogens are carried by plagues of mosquitoes and other pests, when whole species are lost and once bountiful cropland becomes barren, it will likely be too late to reverse the harm. That puts a tremendous burden on the leadership of today to recognize the threat and take measures. Some are popular, like EV tax credits, and some far less so, like tougher penalties for methane leaks, which are certain to be a tough sell to Americans who have been misled about the threat.
That’s why we need to celebrate the moments, like this week, when sanity breaks through and sensible choices prevail. Let us hope for many more.
