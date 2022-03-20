In a rare display of like-minded thinking across the aisle, politicians on both the left and right are calling for cuts or suspensions to their state’s gas tax or the federal government’s. It’s happening in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin and Maryland.
It’s not exactly life-changing for most of us — especially when you consider that only about a third of any gas tax increase or decrease is actually felt by consumers, according to a 2020 report from the Transportation Investment Advocacy Center.
Nor is it going to translate “into dollars back in consumers’ pockets for groceries, childcare, rent, and more,” in any meaningful way, as governors from six states claimed in a letter to Congress last week calling for the suspension of the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax through the end of the year — at a cost of about $20 billion. Using the formula above, the average driver in America would see an extra $3.63 in their pockets from this move.
So why the laser focus on this one issue? A few thoughts:
One, it feels good. Fuel prices have been rising for months along with increased demand from a return to pre-pandemic behavior, made possible by vaccination and waning covid case rates. But they soared once Russia, the world’s third largest oil producer but largest exporter, invaded Ukraine, on expectations that resulting sanctions against that country would reduce energy flow. Cutting taxes on gas has the effect of making us think we’re somehow taking action against evil autocrat Vladimir Putin.
Two, it’s an election year for a lot of those clamoring for cuts, and they’re hoping the good feelings from a reduced fuel tax will translate to votes.
Three, we can afford it right now, at least in theory. States have seen an influx of other funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
But is this really how we should be spending that excess cash?
Not if we’re trying to give lower-income Americans a break. The well-off, those in the top 20% by income, consume three times as much fuel as those in the bottom 20%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. That makes the decrease a bigger gift to the rich than the poor.
Lowering gas prices through decreased taxes also disincentivizes reduced consumption, which is better for the planet, as well as your pocketbook. And it means less money to pay for critical infrastructure projects. Remember those things we were all fighting so desperately over a few months ago? At the federal level, the gas tax pays for the nation’s highways and mass transit.
There’s a real concern that once you cut that income source, you’ll never get it back. What politician wants to champion raising taxes again after they’ve been cut?
That’s exactly what they should be doing, however. The federal gas tax has been stagnant since 1993, a period over which it should have doubled to 37 cents, just because of inflation.
Make it easier for people to work from home and avoid commutes; give public employees incentive to live where they work. That’s how you provide real relief to your constituents — and lasting harm to President Putin.
— Baltimore Sun
