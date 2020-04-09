Editor: To all of the California weekend visitors! Your stupidity has put all of the residents of Lake Havasu in danger. How many more lives will it take for the mayor to shut down our city to these irresponsible people. Stay home!
Barbara DeFore
Lake Havasu City
