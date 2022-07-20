Editor: After reading yet another of Kandi Finfrock’s letters, I am shaking my head at what I feel is misinterpreted vision of what is happening in public education. I worked in public education in Portland, Oregon, and Lake Havasu City for a combined twenty years. Never have I seen “hate-filled” curriculum. Students were never divided into racial or any groupings to “pit one against the other.” Diversity was recognized and celebrated.
Understanding of other cultures and races is key to overcoming and preventing racial and ethnic divisions. We see the differences, acknowledge them and celebrate them. Children begin to notice these differences at very young ages, FYI. These differences are learned about, and celebrated in the classrooms. Many schools have “multi-cultural days with ethnic “show and tells”. Often teachers broaden the scope of differences by connecting with teachers in other areas to develop “global” friends for the students. (My global pal was from New Zealand and a Maori girl, Marianne!) My vision of cultural differences and similarities was opened even more.
Diversity is a fact in these modern times. Not all are Christians as when our nation was first founded. Times have changed We need to know how we are alike and how we are different.
Educators do not try to negatively influence students to hate one another. The differences are reality, should be learned about and enjoyed. “Out of many, one.” This means we are not a melting pot, or of one mind, religion or ideology. We are more like a beautiful “tossed salad’. Each part retains its individual flavor and texture, but make up a delicious dish. Listen actively to all who make up the fabric of our nation.
Celebrating differences may in fact stop misunderstandings that lead to violence. This is what public education is. Enlightenment.
Barbara Gonzalez
Williams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.