Editor: Millions of low-income households who just filed taxes this month did not receive refunds or received much lower ones than previously because Congress failed to reauthorize the expanded Child Tax Credit for 2022. The 2021 expansion of the CTC allowed all low-income families to receive the credit as monthly payments, and as a result, the nation saw a major drop in child poverty rates. But now the families of 19 million children will receive a much smaller benefit, including 2 million who will receive nothing at all. Meanwhile, families earning at the $400,000 per year level will receive their full CTC. In other words, the children of the wealthiest families benefit at the cost of those in the neediest families. Our tax code must work for all, not merely the wealthiest, Americans. Congress must act immediately to reauthorize the expanded CTC to low-income families.
Barbara Rodman
(0) comments
