Editor: The rising inflation rate is creating financial uncertainties for all Arizonan and undermining the ability of many to meet the monthly costs of housing, food, clothing, and transportation for their families. Last year’s expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) kept money in the pockets of families and allowed them to use it as each family most needed— for rent, groceries, childcare, or gasoline. Not surprisingly, this program was a major reason the child poverty rate in the US dropped an astounding 46% according to the US Census.
The CTC is pro-family and unintrusive, ensuring that parents can provide for their own children’s needs while remaining independent of government control. Rather than passing tax cuts that benefit only corporations and those at the top of the economic structure, reinstitution of this program would put money in the hands of those who need it the most, low-income families struggling to make ends meet. If we truly value families, we need to support the expansion of the CTC.
