Editor: I am a retired senior citizen who lives in Lake Havasu City in a single-family home which I own. Like many seniors, Social Security is my main income. I have recently learned through reporting in this newspaper that many apartment and condominium dwellers have for some time had their water and sewer bills subsidized by ratepayers from single family homes such as mine. Now that these rates have been revised to be more equitable, there are objections being raised. Apparently the beneficiaries of the previous rate structure feel they should continue to be subsidized by me in some manner. I would like for someone to explain to me why I would want to do that.
Barbara Thompson
Lake Havasu City
