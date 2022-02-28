Editor: Thanks to an email friend, I received the following quote written by a very wise woman. “When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing; when you see that money is flowing to those who deal not in goods, but in favors; when you see that men get rich more easily by graft than by work, and your laws no longer protect you against them, but protect them against you. . . you may know that your society is doomed.” This quote is from Ayn Rand, in her book, “Atlas Shrugged,” 1957.
I fear for our country and our children’s future.
Barbara Wilber
Lake Havasu City
And you are like so many other Americans who are worried about the state of our country. Your concerns are justified and it is articles, letters and postings like yours that help highlight what is happening to our Republic. There are forces among us that would just love to see our Constitution disappear.
Here are two videos I believe you might enjoy which talk about just how important We-The-People are. One was a TV series and the other is from Paul Harvey. Both have real meaning when it comes to understanding how difficult it can be to maintain our Republic. I sincerely hope you enjoy the videos.
1. www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMqcLUqYqrs
2. www.youtube.com/watch?v=h87S_t807BY
Have a great day and stay safe. Never give up the good fight because someday our grandchildren will remember our efforts and thank us.
