Editor: In Friday’s paper the City Council has made rules about washing cars etc, by enforcing a requirement that you must have a automatic shutoff on your hose. If you do not, you will be warned for a first infraction, fined $250 - $1000 second and third offense and water shutoff for 4th offense (Tier 2). I wonder when we will have automatic shutoffs on our showers. There you are all soaped up and the water goes off. Or maybe we can only take showers on even numbered days. On Jan 12, the City Council approved a change of zoning for the Island Estates (you know, that place where we should have a second bridge). They changed the general plan from Resort Related to Resort Residential and approved the construction of 55 new homes. How can we conserve water when our leaders don’t take it seriously?
Barbara Wilber
