Editor: Every day we are deluged with warnings about how the drought is bringing gloom and doom to our state. We read in our local paper letters from residents to stop the building and to not encourage people to move here. We are encouraged to only use our appliances during certain hours because along with the drought comes the problem of not having enough electricity as the low water levels in Mono Lake will not be able to turn the turbines that produce the electricity.
What we don’t hear is that 80% of the Colorado River water is used for agriculture. I don’t mean the family farm, but huge domestic and foreign corporations that own thousands of acres of farm land. The products they grow are used here in the U. S. but a very large part of the products are sold around the world. Therefore, our water is being depleted while corporations are getting richer by using discounted water to build their fortunes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.