Editor: I always refer to Ms. Finfrock as the Havasu queen of conspiracy theories.
Her words lack any basis in truth, integrity and responsibility. She needs to look in the mirror to see a true display of hatred!
Since you mentioned prayer so many times in your letter, pray for yourself to find peace and love in your heart to stop this assault on your fellow Americans! Oh, by the way, I intend to pray for you also.
Barbara Williams.
Lake Havasu City
