Editor: Did you know as I read the letters in support of Trump I am often perplexed and appalled. I think, is it logical and reasonable to believe that our free press, newspapers, TV channels and radio all speak fake news?
Is it fake when they report on hurricanes, tornadoes, shootings, robberies and car accidents? When they report on the words and action of this president it defies logic that here is no truth in their reporting!
Did you know Stalin followed this same path. Did you know our post office is now being run by the president’s largest donors? They are working on policies to slow down the post office. I hope this worries everyone considering many of us vote by mail, including the President.
Did you know he has rolled back regulations on clean air and water? Did you know he has rolled back regulation on drilling in our parks for the oil companies’ benefit?
Did you know he has rolled back regulations on banking? In 2008 during the recession it was found banks were making questionable loans especially for mortgages.
Did you know he has rolled back regulations on emissions contributions to air quality? Even the auto makers didn’t agree.
Did you know the attorney general has been interfering in convictions of felonies of the president’s friends? Roger Stone’s sentence has been commuted by the president, and Republican and Democrat attorneys have written in protest of William Barr’s interference.
Did you know the first two and a half years of Trump’s presidency, he had a Republican House and Senate majority? The only law passed was the tax cut for the 1% wealthiest. I certainly didn’t see any cut. The president promised a healthcare program infrastructure commitment, immigration reform, etc. — we have nothing. Gun reform? Nothing.
This presidency and the daily chaos is exhausting. I have worked hard all my life, raised my kids, sent them to college, voted, filed tax returns, owned a home, participated in my church and have always loved my country. I felt blessed. Yes, I’m a Democrat. I’ve never wished harm on anyone.
The anger and hatred being spewed by some, doesn’t help anyone. Those words hurt all of us. Truth matters.
Be responsible for good in this world
Barbara Williams
Lake Havasu City
Thank you, Barbara![thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
