Editor: I hand-wrote this letter to the News-Herald because my computer was hacked a week ago. I want to share my experience in hope of helping others. The police told me they file a fraud report like mine every day in Havasu. I turned on my computer to find all sorts of rolling data. A pop-up said to call Microsoft immediately, showing a phone number. I called it. A technician answered, giving me all sorts of information about my computer. I panicked, knowing I had banking information on it. He told me to go buy $600 in disposable cards. He kept me on the phone until I got into the store to buy Google Play cards. He said he would fix my computer. Looking back, Mark at the Back to Basics store said I needed to shut off my computer and bring it to him. I have completed shutting down credit cards, debit cards and I’m in the process of setting up new accounts.
I feel violated, stupid and depressed. In hind-sight, I can’t tell you why I did what they asked me to do. I responded in fear, that’s all I can say. Please, everyone, be careful. Shut off your computer, hang up the phone and go get help with your computer problem. I had my computer destroyed.
Barbara Williams
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.