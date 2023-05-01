Editor: The effects of Group Think have become pervasive in today’s society. Further accelerated by the virus, people were isolated and lonesome. They turned on the polarized news media where they were led to believe one narrative. Their identity began to shift to believe one thing and completely lost the art of deep thinking. It is a lot easier to listen to one narrative and find comfort in assuming this identity. They became a part of a group where they found comfort. This simply divided people who failed to consider fair debate.
There are many explanations as to how and when this began to happen.
If you go back to the times when our Founding Fathers negotiated the terms of our Constitution. These were very complicated and contested debates but they reached significant compromises to develop the most effective Constitution in human history. After years of serious debate, they settled on one framework and together committed their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to the cause. What is the chance of anything like this happening today? It seems in this day and age, people have failed to apply critical thinking. They have lost the talent of considering all sides, doing research, and having a fair debate. Rather, they follow the lead, the group, where it is easiest to simply fall in line. They go along to get along.
