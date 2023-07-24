Editor: It’s time we stop bickering on issues that are not that concerning. It is time to take a longer view of what’s happening in the world around us. All the issues we are debating are important but not unless we have a world to live in.
Our world’s political system is imploding. People are dying across the world from starvation, disease, and wars, much due to corruption. Citizens here and around the world are not our enemies. Our enemies are the controlling powers here and across the world. Citizens have lost their way in the divisions the world cabals have created.
Every human was born with an inherent consciousness, a spirit of the divine.
It’s time we seek out our spark of the divine and determine the real truth in our soul. Every person on earth has a belief system within them. These beliefs vary greatly, but they are often ideological while we ignore the real truth in our souls. It’s time to move away from our ideologies and seek reality simply to continue to survive. The climate and other debatable issues will not take us out if the world is destroyed in a nuclear holocaust. We may survive under some authoritarian ruler but life will not be pleasant.
We are watching the news media blast us with the cabal’s propaganda. We must turn off the news and tune into our souls. Many of us seek God to find comfort as we know what’s ahead. If you don’t have God in your life, I suggest you seek Him out. If this is not an option for you, at least seek out your spirit to find a place that will bring you some level of comfort and sense of reality. This exists in every person on earth.
We should continue to debate our differences, but very carefully. We should not consider the other person our enemy. We should research every issue we wish to debate. If you are doing your research by watching or reading the news, you likely didn’t do well in school. Let’s find a way to unite. Our Government has not led the way, so We The People must set the example. We cannot go down their rat hole.
Well said Bart
