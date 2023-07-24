Editor: It’s time we stop bickering on issues that are not that concerning. It is time to take a longer view of what’s happening in the world around us. All the issues we are debating are important but not unless we have a world to live in.

Our world’s political system is imploding. People are dying across the world from starvation, disease, and wars, much due to corruption. Citizens here and around the world are not our enemies. Our enemies are the controlling powers here and across the world. Citizens have lost their way in the divisions the world cabals have created.

Roger Pries

Well said Bart

