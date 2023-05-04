Editor: On March 8, the County Planning and Zoning Commission, after listening to over 30 presenters from the community of Golden Shores in opposition to a zoning change, voted unanimously to not make the change. This zoning change would allow for the development on a huge RV park, RV storage, biker bar/restaurant, outdoor concert venue project in the middle of Golden Shores.
On April 3, the Board of Supervisors, after listening to about 30 residents of Golden Shores voicing their opposition, disregarded the recommendation of the Commissioners and voted to approve the zoning change.
This complex is to be right in the middle of Golden Shores, about 300 feet from the elementary school. I understand that a state-level politician is an investor in the property (not that that could influence the vote). This development will change the community of Golden Shores forever. The only benefits from it are for the property owners, the project developers, the County (taxes) and investors in the company developing the project. There are none for the community of Golden Shores. It is very disappointing to see politicians totally disregard the pleading of the citizens who help elect them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.