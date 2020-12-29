Editor: A letter recently posted here mentioned Hillary Clinton’s classless use of the term “deplorables” in referencing Trump supporters during the 2016 campaign. I believe her arrogance tipped millions of “fence riders” to the Trump side and cost her the election. Like many independents and centrist Democrats, I was willing to give the new President a chance, only to discover over the course of four years he had himself touched thousands of times upon every conceivable meaning of the word “deplorable.” Draft dodger, tax cheat, philanderer, pathological liar: none of these truisms bother his base. However, millions of independents who’d been disgusted by Hillary plus many Republicans embarrassed by his infantile tantrums and concerned with Mr. Trump’s toxic messages of distrust and disunity, pivoted and cast an anti-Trump vote for Joe Biden. It’s simple math then millions of voters who’d supported Trump in 2016 had had enough of his buffoonery and arrogance. They voted policy on the down ballot, and decency on the presidential ticket. That this was a good choice is apparent in Trump’s post-election pout which left us leaderless for two weeks while he golfed and sought solace from his hanger-on staff of suckers and losers.
Those of you angry about his defeat need not look far for the cause: like Hillary, Donald Trump brought this entirely upon himself. Even with a murderous pandemic he kept secret from us for months, the booming economy and what Trump illusionists imagine was a terrific tax cut for us all (ha ha) he should have slid into a second term. All he had to do was trust us with the truth, be a decent human being, and perhaps, wear a mask.
So, abandon the hand-wringing, the anger, the silly conspiracy plot that you imagine gave Biden a victory that few other Democrats enjoyed: God himself would have been challenged to design such a scenario! (Or, maybe he did!)
Benj Mahle
Lake Havasu City
