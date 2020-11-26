Editor: In the News Herald’s “Our View” “thank-you” note to President Trump for his “fight for fair elections,” writers paired the words “Trump” and “integrity” in the same sentence. That’s almost funny. Even months ago, anticipating his own likely defeat, Trump began his campaign against Democracy by casting doubt on the election process, especially the component of voting by mail. “If I lose, it’s rigged,” he asserted.
Sadly, millions of former patriots and potential sore losers joined his desperate and dangerous crusade, now personified by the fake brunette and global buffoon, Rudy Giuliani. Nationwide, election officials and monitors anticipated a close election, and were prepared for the petulant, baseless accusations and obstructions we are now witnessing. Many states added personnel to ensure transparency and fairness. Hence, the election was scrupulously studied, and declared perhaps the most honest in history by many Republicans as well as Dems.
That it was not rigged in Joe Biden’s favor is obvious in the huge success of Republican candidates across numerous national, local, and state contests.
Really, folks: in a rigged election would Dems have spared Lindsey Graham, or McConnell? It’s absurd. Moreover, we know that Dems are not clever enough to arrange such a conspiracy.
So, we can thank President Trump for a fair election in the way we would thank the corona virus for discouraging the eating of bats, or the 911 event for ultimately increasing our homeland security, or icebergs for showing us no ship — even a ship of State — is unsinkable.
As to which president Donald Trump should replace on Mt. Rushmore, I think. . . Lincoln.
Benj Mahle
Lake Havasu City
