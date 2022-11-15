Editor: Once again pollsters and even local “experts” miscalculated the support for Democrats in Arizona and nationally as well.

With a treasure trove of issues on which to attack the Dems, Republicans, many of them election deniers and sympathetic to the Jan. 6 vandals, managed to turn the great Red Wave, into a trickle.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.