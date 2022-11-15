Editor: Once again pollsters and even local “experts” miscalculated the support for Democrats in Arizona and nationally as well.
With a treasure trove of issues on which to attack the Dems, Republicans, many of them election deniers and sympathetic to the Jan. 6 vandals, managed to turn the great Red Wave, into a trickle.
Of course the hope was that Arizona would have a Lake to Kari that wave.
But happily, our lake is still here, and becoming more and more blue. So let the hand wringing and weeping, the claims of fraud and deceit abound while privately you ask yourselves, “How could this happen?”
Well, the answer is as simple as a Kandi Finfrock letter: Donald Trump. Office seekers endorsed by The Donald either lost or underperformed in most every case, in all parts of the country. The margins, however, were mostly narrow, and nothing for Dems to get gaga about.
Still, while Trump’s delusional base supported his puppets, a small percentage of Republicans, finally tired of the MAGA man’s bluster, his lies, his election denial recitals, his support of Q-anon nonsense — and embarrassed by his sore loser whining — pealed off and either voted Democrat, or stayed home.
These Trump doubters, I’ll call them “Trouters,” had second thoughts in 2020, but still reluctantly scratched a mark for the Orange Man, perhaps in the faint hope that he would just shut-up, and stop doing stupid stuff. Ha!
Old Yellow Hair Custer had a better chance of routing the Indians then you all have in seeing Trump change his behavior.
Hopefully prison can do the trick. Trump in 2024? Democrats can only hope.
