Editor: It’s clear who they are: those folks who insist they have a Constitutional right to behave like spoiled brats. You see them unmasked in the most crowded and public of places. “No one’s gonna tell me what to …blah blah blah,” they boast.
My Marine friend, Buzz, was wounded twice in Vietnam, was sprayed with Agent Orange, is coping now with COPD. He addresses the protesters’ claims: “True,” he admits, “it’s a little harder breathing through a mask…especially with only one lung.” He and I have many words for the maskless: Selfish, thoughtless, brazen, ignorant …and mostly, “un-American,” for above all, their behaviors expose them as bad citizens. How do you rebuild a country with persons who will not suffer even minor discomfort to assist in stopping a pandemic? Whose rallying cry is “party on” while the elderly, the infirm, the wounded — including parents and grandparents — are forced to remain shuttered? After all, a masked community would allow our most vulnerable populations to leave their cells, to regain some of the freedoms we all aspire to.
Through our masks, Buzz and I regard these people with pity, contempt, and a sadness bordering on despair, our views are not misdirected, for it’s obvious who the bad guys are…and, fortunately, the good guys too.
Benj Mahle
Lake Havasu City
