Editor: Arizona public school teachers may want to start packing their books and be ready to run. Senate Bill 1049 appears to make teachers fair game for any disgruntled parent with an “issue.” For instance, suppose a teacher were to aquaint her 9th graders with the history of the 19th ‘century genocide against Native Americans. Surely some parent would scream “critical race theory” and claim damage to their child’s sensitive psyche in learning that soldiers scalped children. Similarily, teachers could be targeted with hyper-critical examination of their every word and gesture by any parent with a grudge. Goodbye to discussions of controversial views. Make everything sterile and “safe.” Moreover, parents with legitimate concerns may have them buried in a landslide of trivial complaints.
To balance the Senate Bill 1049 proposal, I suggest a bill allowing teachers the right to sue parents of any child whose behavior is found to impede or prevent a teacher from effectively performing his/her job. After all, it is one’s livilhood that is affected, and often, one’s mental health as well. In cases where a child refuses correction, and as a result the progress of his classmates is stalled, those children’s parents may also sue the parents of the disruptive child. Correct placement for the child then would be in a behavioral modification setting which parents could pay for using a Kelly Townsend voucher.
Benj Mahle
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.