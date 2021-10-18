Editor: I was appalled about the letter from a son or grandson of Ronald Reagan about Hinckley’s shooting. He never mentioned the real victim of the shooting, which was James Brady.
Very nice of him to forgive Hinckley for the shooting when James Brady suffered paraplegia, urinary infections, blocked bowels and pressure ulcers for years from the gunshot wound to his brain.
Not mentioned, is the dedication that Sarah Brady devoted to caring for her disabled husband for years until he died. Now Hinckley is free and clear after ruining the lives of the Brady family. He needs to be shot and tortured like the life he inflicted on James Brady and his family.
Benjamin Bennett
Lake Havasu City
