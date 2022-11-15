Editor: The Republican Party has become the party of hypocrites. Mitch McConnell refused to have a hearing on Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court because it was an election year and the people should get to make the choice by their votes.
Then when Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, Mitch McConnell had no issues with getting another Republican on the Supreme Court even though it was an election year.
Herschel Walker, is all in favor of banning abortion except if it’s a woman he got pregnant.
Now, Sean Hannity says in his broadcast that Katie Hobbs should have recused herself as Secretary of State. Where was Sean’s concern when Brian Kemp was Secretary of State in Georgia and running for governor? The Republican Party is the party of “do as I say” and not “do as I do.” And “Do as I say “ is a step further away from democracy and a step closer to an autocracy.
