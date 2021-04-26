Editor: While I find the events of this shooting horrific and tragic and from the families of victim’s side seemingly unforgivable, I take issue with the language used by the AP reporter.
Immediately following a quote by Mears, the author states that Hole, the shooter, was not even prescribed medication.
This statement clearly communicates how misunderstood mental health diagnoses are. If the shooter suffered from suicidal ideation prior to the event, it is unlikely that there is a magical pill that would have “fixed” him. It also perpetuates an idea that medicated people are somehow safe while unmedicated ones are dangerous. This is a fallacy.
Unless a particular individual wanted to know the accused’s personal story it is unlikely that most of us will ever know the real story about why and what led up to such tragic events. Often there is trauma, abuse, PTSD, a high ACE score, and so on.
It doesn’t excuse what happened, but unless diagnosed with a condition that indicates a lack of empathy, there was likely something very wrong before the event occured. Something that a pill probably would not have fixed. Prayers for the victims and their families. Let us see some remembrances in the paper to honor them instead.
Betsy Ellis
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Well said, Betsy.[thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.