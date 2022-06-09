Editor: I would like to applaud the statements of S. Stievo of Lake Havasu City who wrote of “Difficult Solutions”.
She hit the nail on the head, I believe.
I, too, feel the solution we should all be looking for is “why” are these things happening in our world like the shooting of 19 innocent children and two teachers.
She outlined many ideas which were wonderful.
We need to put God back in our lives, and get rid of all of this hatred and blaming. Read her letter to the editor from Friday, May 27. Ms. Stievo, please send your letter to our Congress and President.
Betty Kennedy
Lake Havasu City
