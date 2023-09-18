Last May, President Biden defended his son Hunter against allegations of criminal behavior. “First of all, my son has done nothing wrong,” he told MSNBC. “I trust him. I have faith in him.”

As a father and grandfather, I have deep appreciation for the president’s show of loyalty toward a son who has struggled to recover from drug addiction. But there’s a problem: The president’s statement was not true.

Roger Pries

Biden and his crime family will burn in hell.

