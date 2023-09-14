One of the most regular comments I hear, in regards to motorcycle safety, is that drivers of four wheeled vehicles don’t watch for motorcycles. The story below is about Sherryl Davis, AKA Stitches, who worked at the leather shop in Bullhead City for 14 years sewing on patches for bikers.
After riding on the back of a bike for years, Sherryl finally decided to buy and ride her own motorcycle. So in 2007 she went through the MSF Course and bought her first motorcycle, a 1985 Honda 450. While on a ride in 2008, a car pulled out in front of Sherryl and nearly took her leg off in the accident.
After recovering from that accident, Sherryl bought a 2000 HD Softail. She rode the wheels off that bike until 2018. It was then, just before Thanksgiving, Sherryl was heading home from work. A lady in a car pulled out in front of her causing a head on collision with Sherryl on her motorcycle.
She woke up in the ICU a week later with tubes in her chest and on a respirator, with no clue as to what happened. The accident tore a hole in her Aorta, had a compound fracture of her left wrist and shattered the bone in her right arm.
Doctors told her she quit breathing twice when they tried to remove the respirators prior to her waking up.
Both accidents happened in Mohave Valley. She was lucky to have survived both. She has lost many brothers (bikers) across Mohave County due to car vs motorcycle accidents.
Sherryl urges drivers of four wheeled vehicles to watch out for us. We are out there enjoying the life we choose to live and not be worried about being potential “Road Kill”.
Sherryl just turned 70 years old, is out of rehabilitation and decided to ride again. So she bought a 2011 Street bob trike with a Frankenstein rear end. Due to her previous injuries, she is unable to ride on two wheels any longer.
As was shared in a previous column, In 2022 Arizona roadways saw 2,052 motorcycle accidents with 160 fatalities. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), around 56% of all motorcycle crashes occur on urban roadways, with the majority of those accidents taking place at intersections.
Bikers all across the nation have the god given right to feel safe when out for a ride on their own, with a friend, or with a group. Please become a little more focused on motorcycles. And share the road.
The pictures here were shared by Sherryl Davis.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of River City Newspapers. He can be reached at rmacke@havasunews.com.
