1616442331410.jpg

Rich Macke

Maybe it came from the 1983 movie “Christine,” where the movie follows the changes in the lives of Arnie Cunningham, his friends, his family, and his teenage enemies after he buys a classic red and white 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine, a car that seems to have a mind of its own and a jealous, possessive personality, which has a bad influence on Arnie.

After stopping for a break, I took a picture of my 2019 pearl Red Indian and posted it to Facebook. In the post, just off the cuff, I named my motorcycle Christine. And it has been so ever since.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

azbeancounter
Steve Petrangelo

Mine already had names when I bought them: 'Deuce' and 'Wide Glide'. Just kidding Rich, good article.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.