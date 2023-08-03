Maybe it came from the 1983 movie “Christine,” where the movie follows the changes in the lives of Arnie Cunningham, his friends, his family, and his teenage enemies after he buys a classic red and white 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine, a car that seems to have a mind of its own and a jealous, possessive personality, which has a bad influence on Arnie.
After stopping for a break, I took a picture of my 2019 pearl Red Indian and posted it to Facebook. In the post, just off the cuff, I named my motorcycle Christine. And it has been so ever since.
After talking with some friends, who also named their motorcycles, I thought it might be interesting to see if there is more or a rhyme or reason that how I named mine.
Many riders name their bikes with a male or female moniker. I’m not sure how they decide whether a bike is a male or female.
Anatomically, they seem to have parts resembling both genders. So you might think men prefer to ride bikes with “female bikes” and women like to ride “male bikes,” but I’ve also heard of males riding bikes with male names and females riding bikes with feminine names.
A good friend of mine owns a chopper that he calls Lucifer.
And for reasons of sexism or stereotyping, I won’t go into why one gender is more appropriate over the other for a bike that is muscular, or cantankerous, or unreliable, or fast, or “sexy”.
For those that either have, or are looking to, name their motorcycle, what kind of advice can we share? Like a tattoo, don’t name the bike after a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, boyfriend, or ex-girlfriend.
Avoid something contentious or that could potentially become contentious.
Colors are fairly common nicknames for motorbikes: Red Devil, Blue Terror, Yellow Peril, Black Beauty, Mighty Whitey, Green Machine and Cherry Bud.
And brand abbreviations or derivations are also common: Beemer, Bonnie, Duc, Hog, Kato, Kwaka, Suzi, Trumpy and Yammie.
Still need help, try these.
You can choose your bike name with your bike type. If you have a racing bike like Yamaha M1, MotoGP, Kawasaki ZX-10R, MV Agusta F3 or, any other racing bike, you can call your bike Rooster, Gears, or, speedy. You can choose words related to speed or fast.
You can name your bike with your favorite hero, rock star, or your favorite person you follow. You may follow Harley Davidson; you can name your bike Harley or Davidson or both of them together.
You can go for any renowned person. But if you don’t like that option, consider this: In some groups, I found people named their bikes Shotgun. You can call it your sniper or rifle or any specific gun name like M416, Kar98, or AKM. People like to choose them according to their choices.
Or how about the size of your motorcycle? If it’s small or big, you can call it Tinny or Hulk, respectively. You also can call your bike Fat Boy or Tall Larry. If you have an aged bike, you can call it Old Man or Old Lady. You also can name that Fossil. A bike’s name can also be your preferred food name like Peanut. Your favorite place name or country name also can be your bike name like Mexico or Texas.
Still stuck? Use a name generator. Just don’t tell anyone you did so.
Yes, to some it may be quite silly. But to others it shows the closeness they have to riding and adds to the overall enjoyment.
(1) comment
Mine already had names when I bought them: 'Deuce' and 'Wide Glide'. Just kidding Rich, good article.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.