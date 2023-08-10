1616442331410.jpg

Rich Macke

When driving down the highway in your family vehicle, you have probably come up on a group of motorcycle riders all riding together, at some point.

You may have even noticed arms flailing around on either side of the group and thought, “they must be telling each other they want Kentucky Fried Chicken for dinner.” Just kidding.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(2) comments

Charlie Kotan

Thanks for this, Rich. We motorcyclists have waved at one another for over 50 years. It's all bikers, not just those on Yuppie-mobiles, formerly known as HD when normal folk could afford one. Now it's mostly rich kids pretending to be tough. Feh...

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

You forgot one Rich, the left hand patting the top of the head or helmet. It indicates that there is a law enforcement officer ahead and riders should show respect and make sure they aren’t speeding.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.