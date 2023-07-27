As this weekly column is meant to bring about awareness and understanding of the motorcycle world, I though this week I would answer an online comment from last week’s column “what is a motorcycle club”.
Christopher Gallaga commented on July 21, 2023 at 12:51pm:
One stat missing is that 98% are over 60 males who don’t have enough sense to wear a helmet. Aka organ donors.
Answer: Mr. Gallaga, as much as I appreciate comments on my columns, and greatly respect independent opinions, I must ask where you pulled the above stats from? Because from my study, the average age of a motorcycle owner is 50 years old. Which clearly shows that 98% of owners cannot be over 60 years of age.
By asking the question, it’s clear that you don’t ride. Ultimately, motorcyclists have a respect for each other. And whether we agree with our brothers wearing a helmet or not, it is simply not our decision to make.
But I will share a few reasons as to why a biker may not wear a helmet when riding.
1. The helmet is uncomfortable.
2. Neck pain is increased after wearing a helmet.
3. It limits movement of the head and neck.
4. There can be visual limitations while wearing the helmet, such as watching for vehicles when changing lanes.
5. There can be a feeling of increased heat.
6. Or a feeling of suffocation.
7. Some don’t like the look of a helmet.
8. Some motorcyclists believe the summer is not a suitable season for wearing a helmet due to excessive heat.
9. But the winter is believed to be a suitable season for wearing a helmet.
10. Many believe that if they obeyed the rules of the rode at low speed, there would be no need to use a helmet.
11. Experienced riders don’t wear helmets because they are sure they can keep their balance if an accident occurred.
12. And I have heard some state, if they do get into a bad accident, they don’t want to be a paraplegic the rest of their life. Thus they would rather not live through it.
The mindset behind riding a motorcycle is “The Sense of Freedom and Empowerment”. As we have stated in “The Corner” previously, riding a motorcycle is an exhilarating experience that provides a sense of freedom and empowerment unlike any other. Motorcycles provide riders with a feeling of liberation and autonomy, allowing them to explore the world from a new perspective.
Many motorcyclists describe the feeling of riding as a combination of exhilaration, fear, relaxation, and pleasure that changes you forever. It’s physical and emotional pleasure, with a layer of anxiety and adrenaline.
Studies on this topic show riding a motorcycle decreases hormonal biomarkers of stress by 25%. Sensory focus was enhanced while riding a motorcycle versus driving a car. And brain activity while riding suggests an increase in alertness similar to drinking a cup of coffee.
But let’s get back to the question at hand. Should a motorcyclist wear a helmet or not wear a helmet? Unless the law says otherwise, it’s the decision of the rider to make. Which is similar to someone sharing their opinion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.