Editor: Well, I was under the impression that we the people of America were free to associate and attend any political event or rally we choose. It’s been that way for the 48 years I’ve lived here anyway! But, I guess our extreme left-winger wants to dictate what our city officials can and can’t do or attend and speak at the gathering they choose. I don’t believe that the “rally” as you call it, and our mayor advocated the idea to try to overthrow our duly elected government! What a jerk that would even think that! He had every right to be there, and who cares or gives a damn who you vote for or who you vote for in the future? Speaking of voting, what do you think of your extreme left-wing nut-job that’s in the White House now and the possibility of another nut-job dumb as a rock to follow because the first nut-job can’t think or remember anything from one day to the next! Just tell us one positive thing this nut has done in the last eight months. Well, I guess I’ve made my point so we’ll leave it there and see what happens in the future!
Bill Marshall and Jack Meredith
Lake Havasu City
