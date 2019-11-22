Editor: Last month the U.S. House Judiciary Committee conducted a 3 1/2-hour hearing entitled “Protecting America from Assault Weapons.” During that hearing, the repetitive theme was that “Americans need protection from inanimate objects,” and not “violent people with criminal tendencies.”
Not surprisingly, the conclusion of the Democratic leadership at the hearing was the need to repeal the second amendment. Despite the current narrative that gun violence resulting in homicide is at historic epidemic proportions, data from the FBI tells a different story.
Hard data show violent crimes are not at an all-time high and more people were killed with knives, hammers, clubs and fists than rifles in 2018. Not just semi-automatic or so called “assault rifles,” but all rifles.
Even fists, feet and other weapons accounted for three times the number of deaths as by rifles. Rifles, including “assault weapons,” are used in only 2% of homicides.
If Congress wants to ban something, a good place to start is with knives, clubs, hammers and feet.
Bill McCune
President, Mohave Sportsman Club, Golden Valley
Bill - Thank You! The majority of us Americans think like you do.
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
