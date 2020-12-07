Editor: Those that remember the Cold War also remember that it was a time of solidarity for our country. The Soviet Union was our enemy and we were unified in successfully defeating them. There was much less of this childish Red vs. Blue political quarreling that cripples us today.
China is aggressively trying to displace us as the most prosperous nation on Earth. Their commercial and strategic initiatives worldwide are unified and effective while we writhe in our own internal squabbling. They even gave us a deadly virus without saying they’re sorry and are laughing their heads off at how ineptly we’re handling it.
American unity may again depend upon having a common adversary. We don’t have to go to war with China, but we should be unified to our core in showing them and the world an effective democracy.
This means Americans growing up and respecting one another. And it means effective cooperation between our politicians in place of their polarizing and treasonous obsession with re-election.
Bill Perry
Prescott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.