Editor: Here we go again. Fireworks were being set off on Friday night; this has to stop. It scares my small dog real bad.
If I see who is setting them off I will gladly report you. I heard there is a petition going around to outlaw personal fireworks in Arizona, If I see it I will gladly sign it.
Bill Posey
Lake Havasu City
