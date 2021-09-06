Editor: I keep hearing the Democrats calling for fair share in taxes can someone tell me what is fair share in percentage or dollars? Because fair share seems to be lost in the atmosphere.

Bill Provonda

Lake Havasu City

(1) comment

BigBob
BigBob

When multi-billionaires pay ZERO in taxes while the average American is taxed, a "fair share" for everyone might be a 20% flat-tax on all earnings above $100,000. Any takers?

