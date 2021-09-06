Editor: I keep hearing the Democrats calling for fair share in taxes can someone tell me what is fair share in percentage or dollars? Because fair share seems to be lost in the atmosphere.
Bill Provonda
Lake Havasu City
Editor: I keep hearing the Democrats calling for fair share in taxes can someone tell me what is fair share in percentage or dollars? Because fair share seems to be lost in the atmosphere.
Bill Provonda
Lake Havasu City
Recently, the New York Times published an op-ed written by Atossa Araxia Abrahamia…
Lake Havasu City, like a lot of American towns, is in the midst of a chicken-and-e…
(1) comment
When multi-billionaires pay ZERO in taxes while the average American is taxed, a "fair share" for everyone might be a 20% flat-tax on all earnings above $100,000. Any takers?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.